Google has expanded Gemini, its AI-powered assistant, within Google Maps, extending support beyond driving directions to include walking and cycling navigation. With this update, Gemini becomes a smarter, hands-free companion for users exploring cities on foot or by bicycle.

Gemini in Google Maps: What’s New?

Walking Navigation

Gemini can now assist pedestrians with real-time, voice-based guidance. Users can ask contextual questions such as:

“What neighborhood am I in?”

“Show top-rated restaurants along my route.”

The assistant pulls live data from Google Maps to offer relevant suggestions while you walk, making exploration more interactive and informative.

Cycling Navigation

For cyclists, Gemini provides hands-free support without requiring users to interact with their phones. You can:

Ask for estimated arrival times

Check schedules

Send messages like “Text Sarah I’m 10 minutes late”

This is especially useful for safety and convenience during rides.

Driving Navigation (Existing Features)

For drivers, Gemini already supports:

Finding stops and nearby restaurants

Locating EV charging stations

Sharing ETAs and adding events to calendars

Reporting traffic incidents via voice commands

Google first introduced Gemini for hands-free driving last year, allowing users to complete multi-step tasks without touching the screen.

Live, Context-Aware Recommendations

Across walking, cycling, and driving, Gemini uses the latest Google Maps data to deliver route-based, context-aware recommendations, adapting suggestions based on where you are and how you’re traveling.

Gemini navigation for walking, cycling, and driving is rolling out globally on Android and iOS, wherever Gemini is supported.