How to rename multiple files at once in Windows 10

Windows 10 operating system is quite powerful and there are several important features which are not needed in a day-to-day usage, so they are hidden into the system and may not be easy to operate.

One of such function is renaming files on your computer in bulk or in batches. In this guide, we will show your three different methods which you can use to batch rename files on Windows 10, using File Explorer, Command Prompt, and PowerShell.

Step 1: Open File Explorer on your computer and go to the folder that contains all the files that you want to rename.

Step 2: Now go to View > Details in the Layout group. This enables you view the entire file name for each file in the folder.

Step 3: Once the Detailed view is enabled, select all the files in the folder by pressing the CTRL + A keys on the keyboard.

Step 4: Now go to Home > Rename in the “Organize” section. You will now be able to rename the first file in the list. Here, enter the new name that you want to apply to all the files in the folder.

Step 5: Once you click on “Enter” after changing the file name, all the files will be renamed having a differentiating number at the end of the file name.

However, in case you mistyped the new name for the files, you can under the bulk rename operation by pressing the CTRL + Z keys on your keyboard. You will now need to start the whole process once again to rename files in bulk.

Using Command Prompt

Step 1: First of all, open the Command Prompt on your computer by searching it through the Start Menu or pressing CTRL + R keys and entering “cmd” in the window.

Step 2: In the command prompt, navigate to the folder where you want to rename all the files using the ‘cd’ command .

Step 3: Now to rename the files, type in following command:

ren *.* ?????-MobiGyaan.jpg

Step 4: With this command, the first five characters with ‘?’ will remain as it is and from the sixth character, the word “-MobiGyaan” will be suffixed in the name. The files will also have a differentiating number at the end.

To completely rename the files without the trace of the older file names, just don’t include the ‘?’ in the command and you are good to go.