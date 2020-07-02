Google discontinues Pixel 3a and 3a XL ahead of Pixel 4a launch

As the launch of Google Pixel 4a smartphone nears, the company has discontinued the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. Google has confirmed this development and said that it sold through its inventory and “completed sales” of the Pixel 3a series.

While the smartphones are now not available through Google Store, you can still pick any one of them through the company’s partners which still have few units in stock. For instance, Amazon in the USA is still selling both the phones at a discounted rate.

This move comes at a time when the company is gearing up to launch the Pixel 4a smartphone, successor to the Pixel 3a lineup, and the watered-down variant of the Pixel 4 launched last year.

The Pixel 4a has already been delayed a few times and as per the reports, the phone could officially be announced on 13th July. However, the report adds that even after the announcement, the phone’s actual sale could start on 22nd October.

As for the specifications, it is said that the Pixel 4a could come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

Leaks have revealed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Running on the Android 10 operating system, the device will come with a 3080 mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to be priced at $349. Earlier the phone was reported to cost $399 with 64 GB storage but it seems that Google lowered the pricing to $349 and increased storage to 128 GB after the launch of iPhone SE 2020.