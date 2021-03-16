Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone set to launch on 23rd March

Black Shark, the gaming smartphone maker backed by Xiaomi, has been teasing the launch of its next-generation device, the Black Shark 4, since January. Now, the company has finally confirmed its launch date.

The Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone is set to go official on 23rd March in China. The company is expected to launch two devices — Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro.

So far, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. Prior to that, it has teased that the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging.

Earlier, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA, which revealed its design and specifications. It has been confirmed that the phone will have a notched display with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for the specifications, it features a 6.67-inch display but exact details are yet to be known. The device is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM. We expect a few different memory variants of the phone.

While the device is getting launched on 23rd March, we expect the company to share more details about the phone through teasers ahead of its official launch.

