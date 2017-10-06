BlackBerry Motion press render surfaces online, might be company’s first water-resistant smartphone

The last smartphone that Canada based BlackBerry announced was the BlackBerry Aurora, in late March. The Aurora is an all-touchscreen smartphone, meaning it doesn’t have any physical QWERTY keyboard like the KEYone does. However, since past couple of weeks, we have been hearing about yet another all-touchscreen BlackBerry smartphone called Krypton. Well, according to the latest information coming in, it turns out that Krypton is just a codename and the phone is actually called BlackBerry Motion, and, we are having our best look yet at it today through a leaked render.

This press render of BlackBerry Motion was leaked by famous and highly reliable leakster Evan Blass. He leaked it on Twitter by tweeting “Goodbye, Krypton. Hello, BlackBerry Motion“. As you can see, the design of the BlackBerry Motion isn’t anything new. It’s similar to what we see from other manufacturers most of the times.

There’s a display of unknown size which is said to have Full-HD resolution. Above the display is the secondary camera, and, below it is a physical home button which houses the fingerprint scanner and also has the BlackBerry logo embedded on it (which actually looks cool).

On the right side is the volume rocker below which is the power button. We are unsure what that third key placed at the center is for. Anyways though, moving on to the bottom, you can see the antenna lines along with USB Type-C port that’s flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack, primary mic and speakers.

What’s interesting to know is that the BlackBerry Motion is said to boast IP67 dust and water resistance. Well, if this turns out to be true, then we will have our first BlackBerry smartphone that is water resistant. Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 625/626 SoC, 4 GB RAM and a huge 4000 mAh battery.

There isn’t much known about the BlackBerry Motion yet, however, we are pretty sure to know more about it in the coming weeks.