boAt has introduced its latest smartwatch – the boAt Storm Infinity Plus in India at a price of ₹1,199, featuring a large 1.96-inch screen with a functional rotating crown, Bluetooth calling, an IP68 dust and water-resistant design, up to 30 days of battery life with 10-minute quick charging, and more. The new wearable is designed for both active and everyday users, offering long battery life, enhanced health tracking, and smart features at an affordable price point.

The Storm Infinity Plus sports a large 1.96-inch HD display with 480 nits brightness and a functional rotating crown for navigation. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling with an in-built speaker and mic, allowing users to save up to 10 frequent contacts for quick access. It supports custom watch faces and offers a 240 x 296 resolution display. It packs a 680 mAh battery that delivers up to 30 days of standard use, and the ASAP charging feature ensures four days of power with just a 10-minute charge.

In terms of design, the Storm Infinity Plus has a rugged look with IP68 rated for dust, sweat, and splash resistance and comes with both silicon and nylon strap options. The silicon strap version is available in Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey, and is priced at ₹1,199. The nylon strap version, priced at ₹1,399, is available in Sports Black and Sports White.

On the health front, the Storm Infinity Plus includes real-time heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, guided breathing exercises, sedentary alerts, and hydration reminders. It also supports over 100 sports modes, tracking steps, distance, calories burned, and overall daily activity.

The smartwatch comes equipped with smart utility tools such as notification alerts, quick replies, emergency SOS, alarms, a stopwatch, calendar, calculator, weather updates, a torch, built-in games, and music and camera controls. It also offers a voice assistant for hands-free convenience. The watch integrates with the boAt Crest App to create a connected health ecosystem.

The boAt Storm Infinity Plus starts at ₹1,199 for Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey silicon-based strap variants, and ₹1,399 for Sports Black and Sports White nylon strap variants, both with a one-year warranty. The smartwatch is available on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart.com.

