LAVA International Limited has rolled out a limited-time promotional offer on its LAVA AGNI 3 5G smartphone with as much as ₹5,000 discount, as part of its ‘Lava Days’ campaign. The deal is available exclusively on Amazon India and offers customers a significant price reduction across all variants of the LAVA AGNI 3. The smartphone was previously available at ₹16 on Lava’s 16th Anniversary Sale on 29th March.

With this offer, buyers can avail a flat ₹5,000 discount through select bank promotions. The smartphone, originally priced at ₹20,999 (8 GB +128 GB), ₹22,999 (8 GB + 128 GB + Charger), and ₹24,999 (8 GB + 256 GB + Charger) depending on the variant, can now be purchased at a starting price of ₹15,999 after applying the bank offer. The discount is valid for transactions made using HDFC, ICICI, or Axis Bank credit cards or credit card EMIs.

The LAVA AGNI 3 packs a premium feature set, starting with its dual AMOLED display, a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1.74-inch rear display. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the AGNI 3 is equipped with a 50 MP Sony primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), aided by an 8 MP telephoto lens offering 3X optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 14 with 3 years Andorid OS upgrades.

It comes with 14 5G bands support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a customizable Action Key, and is available in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass color options. For added convenience, the company includes AGNI Mitra – its doorstep service support.

The offer is available for a limited time period from 10th May 2025 to 18th May 2025, and applies to all LAVA AGNI 3 models listed on Amazon India during the promotional window.