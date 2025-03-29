Lava International Limited is celebrating 16 years of innovation with its first-ever anniversary sale on 30th March 2025. This one-day event offers massive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and audio devices, available on Lava’s official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. LAVA Agni 3 5G and LAVA ProWatch V1 will be available for ₹16 on the sale date.

LAVA Agni 3 and LAVA ProWatch V1 for ₹16

The highlight of the sale is an exclusive flash deal for the first 100 buyers, who can grab the flagship AGNI 3 5G smartphone and ProWatch V1 smartwatch for just ₹16 each.

AGNI 3 sale starts at 12:00 PM (Use coupon code “AGNI3“)

ProWatch V1 sale starts at 7:00 PM (Use coupon code “PROWATCH“)

Smartphone Deals

Lava Agni 3 5G (MRP: ₹25,499) – Sale price: ₹16,000

Blaze Duo 5G (MRP: ₹18,999) – Sale price: ₹13,799

Blaze 3 5G (MRP: ₹12,999) – Sale price: ₹9,899

TWS Earbuds & Power Bank Deals

Probuds N32 (MRP: ₹2,999) – Sale price: ₹999

Probuds N31 (MRP: ₹2,499) – Sale price: ₹799

Probuds T31 (MRP: ₹2,499) – Sale price: ₹999

PB11 Power Bank (MRP: ₹1,599) – Sale price: ₹799

Smartwatch Deals

ProWatch V1 (MRP: ₹4,999) – Sale price: ₹1,616

ProWatch X (MRP: ₹6,999) – Sale price: ₹3,779

ProWatch ZN (MRP: ₹5,999) – Sale price: ₹2,699

All deals will be live exclusively on 30th March 2025 via Lava’s official e-store, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.