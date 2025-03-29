Nothing has begun teasing four new CMF by Nothing devices on its social channels and community page, with Nothing India also joining in on the excitement. Each device is associated with a Pokémon codename, hinting at their potential features and categories.

The first device, Bulbasaur (#0001), has been teased by both Nothing India and CMF by Nothing, suggesting it could be the codename for the CMF Phone (2). According to earlier leaks, the phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek SoC, possibly the upcoming Dimensity 7400, which will debut in the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India next week, followed by the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G.

An alleged image of the CMF Phone (2) that surfaced earlier this month revealed a triple-camera setup, likely including an ultra-wide lens. The phone is expected to retain the customizable back cover and lanyard attachment screw seen in its predecessor. Rumors suggest it will have a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.67-inch screen on the Phone (1).

The second teased device is Gligar (#0207), a FlyScorpion Pokémon, followed by Girafarig (#0203), a Long Neck Pokémon, and Hoothoot (#0163), an Owl Pokémon. These could represent CMF accessories, possibly including TWS earbuds, a neckband headset, and a smartwatch, serving as successors to last year’s models.

The upcoming CMF devices are expected to be officially introduced in late April or early May 2025, with more details likely to emerge in the coming weeks.