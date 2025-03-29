Portronics has introduced its latest offering – the Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector, featuring a minimalist design, built-in telescopic stand, and 4K support. The stand allows easy height and angle adjustments without external supports, while a tiltable head and auto vertical keystone correction ensure perfectly aligned visuals.

The projector offers a brightness of 2,200 lumens and a native resolution of 720p HD with support for 4K Ultra HD. It can project a 62-inch display from a distance of 2 meters and scale up to 88 inches at 2.8 meters.

Built-in 3W speakers provide onboard audio, and the device comes pre-loaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports. Additional features include auto keystoning, anti-slip foot pads, and ceiling mount support.

Portronics Beem 520 Specifications & Features

Brightness : 2,200 Lumens

: 2,200 Lumens Native Resolution : 720p HD (supports 4K Ultra HD)

: 720p HD (supports 4K Ultra HD) Projection Size : 62-inch from 2 meters, 88-inch from 2.8 meters

: 62-inch from 2 meters, 88-inch from 2.8 meters Built-in Speaker : 3W audio

: 3W audio Streaming Apps : Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AUX

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AUX Additional Features: Auto Keystoning, Anti-Slip Foot Pads, Ceiling Mount Support

The Portronics Beem 520 is available in white (POR 2311) at an introductory price of ₹6,999 and is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and major online and offline retailers across India.

Portronics Beem 520 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,999 (introductory price)

₹6,999 (introductory price) Availability: Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and major online and offline retailers

Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and major online and offline retailers Offers: Available at an introductory price of ₹6,999 (MRP ₹19,999)

