Portronics has introduced its latest offering – the Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector, featuring a minimalist design, built-in telescopic stand, and 4K support. The stand allows easy height and angle adjustments without external supports, while a tiltable head and auto vertical keystone correction ensure perfectly aligned visuals.
The projector offers a brightness of 2,200 lumens and a native resolution of 720p HD with support for 4K Ultra HD. It can project a 62-inch display from a distance of 2 meters and scale up to 88 inches at 2.8 meters.
Built-in 3W speakers provide onboard audio, and the device comes pre-loaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports. Additional features include auto keystoning, anti-slip foot pads, and ceiling mount support.
Portronics Beem 520 Specifications & Features
- Brightness: 2,200 Lumens
- Native Resolution: 720p HD (supports 4K Ultra HD)
- Projection Size: 62-inch from 2 meters, 88-inch from 2.8 meters
- Built-in Speaker: 3W audio
- Streaming Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AUX
- Additional Features: Auto Keystoning, Anti-Slip Foot Pads, Ceiling Mount Support
The Portronics Beem 520 is available in white (POR 2311) at an introductory price of ₹6,999 and is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and major online and offline retailers across India.
Portronics Beem 520 Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price: ₹6,999 (introductory price)
- Availability: Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and major online and offline retailers
- Offers: Available at an introductory price of ₹6,999 (MRP ₹19,999)