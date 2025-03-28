vivo India has launched the vivo Y39 5G, the latest addition to its Y series and the successor to last year’s Y29 5G. The vivo Y39 5G smartphone brings significant upgrades, including a 6,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, AI-powered features, as well as military grade durability.

The vivo Y39 5G sports a 6.68-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by SCHOTT Xensation α glass and is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and has a glazed ceramic-like camera ring with Dynamic Light available in Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue color options.

The battery is the main highlight, with a 6,500 mAh capacity supporting 44W fast charging and reverse wired charging. The phone is equipped with BlueVolt technology and comes with a 5-year Long Battery Health guarantee for extended durability.

For performance, the device is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (with up to 8 GB virtual RAM), and comes in 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage options. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, with vivo promising two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

The phone is the first Y series device to feature AI-powered enhancements, including AI Screen Translation, Live Text, AI Audio Algorithm, Circle to Search, and AI SuperLink.

In terms of cameras, it has a dual setup of 50 MP f/1.8 primary alongside a 2 MP f/2.4 depth while the front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-ported speaker with 400% volume amplification, 5G connectivity, and more.

The vivo Y39 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India e-Store, and partner retail stores across India. The launch offer includes a flat ₹1,500 cashback valid until 6th April 2025.

vivo Y39 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

