JioHotstar has crossed 100 million subscribers, solidifying its position as a major player in India’s streaming industry. This milestone follows the platform’s recent merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, which launched just last month.

Previously, Disney+ Hotstar had 50.1 million paid subscribers in May 2022. In just three years, JioHotstar has added another 50 million users, reflecting its successful expansion through content variety, competitive pricing, and accessibility.

Commenting on the milestone, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision. This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”

JioHotstar offers an extensive library that includes television shows and Hollywood films, regional and multilingual original content, reality shows, and creator-driven content like ‘Sparks’. To enhance the viewing experience, the platform integrates 4K streaming, AI-driven insights, real-time statistics, and multi-angle viewing.

Live sports streaming remains a major attraction, with JioHotstar holding exclusive rights to ICC tournaments, Indian Premier League (IPL) & Women’s Premier League (WPL), Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi, and ISL. JioHotstar has also extended live streaming to cultural and entertainment events, such as Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert, and Mahashivratri: The Divine Night broadcast.

A key factor in JioHotstar’s rapid adoption is its strategic pricing and telecom tie-ups. By offering subscription-based models, and free-viewing samples. The platform has managed to attract a broad user base while ensuring affordability and accessibility.