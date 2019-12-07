BSNL reduces validity for plans costing ₹29 and ₹47

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised two of its low-value prepaid plans that cost ₹29 and ₹47 to reduce the validity period. The development comes just days after leading telecom operators in the country — Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio hiked prepaid tariff plans.

As per the reports, BSNL has reduced the validity period for ₹29 plan from seven days to just five days. On the other hand, validity period for the plan costing ₹47 has been been slashed from nine days to seven days.

However, benefits offered in both these plans remain the same, except for the validity period. The ₹29 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1 GB of data and 300 free SMS. The ₹47 plan offers unlimited coice calling and 1 GB of data.

Further, it is also being reported that the company has withdrawn three prepaid plans costing ₹7, ₹9, and ₹192. The ₹7 prepaid plan used to provide 1 GB data for a day, while the ₹9 plan provided unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for one day.

The ₹192 plan offered benefits similar to the ₹187 prepaid plan along with free Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT). While the reports hints at these plans being withdrawn, we have not independently verified those claims yet.

As all the major telecom companies in India have updated their prepaid data plans, the state-owned telco is also speculated to soon revise its prepaid plans.