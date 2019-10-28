BSNL offers ₹698 prepaid plan with 200 GB data and 180 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has today launched a new prepaid plan for its users. The new plan, which costs ₹698, offers 180 days validity and 200 GB of data to the users. It is now available for purchase in select circles only.

Do note that the company is only offering data benefits and no voice calling or SMS benefits. As per the reports, this new prepaid plan has been launched for a limited period only, and it will expire in the middle of next month.

So, if you are one of those who is looking only for the data benefits, you can consider this plan. This plan is currently only live in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle and BSNL subscribers in this circle only can avail this recharge.

BSNL recently announced free voice calling in Mumbai and Delhi circles for select recharges as well. Earlier, BSNL used to offer free voice calling, except Mumbai and Delhi circles, because that’s where MTNL operates. However, that has been changed for recharges worth ₹429, ₹485, and ₹666.

Recently, the Government of India announced merger of BSNL and MTNL and has also prepared a rescue package of around ₹70,000 for the revival of the struggling state-owned network operator.