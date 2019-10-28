Earlier this year, in June, South Korean company LG had launched three smartphones under its new W-lineup — LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro. While the LG W10 and W30 have been on sale, the company has today announced that the LG W30 Pro is now available for purchase in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The device comes with 64 GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

As for the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP secondary sensor, and an 8 MP tertiary sensor. On the front side, the device is equipped with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB OTG support. Running Android Pie OS, it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone comes in Midnight Blue color for a price of ₹12,490 and will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon.

LG W30 Pro Specifications

6.217-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision V-notch display with 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution CPU: 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform

64 GB storage, expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, StereoPulse Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Pricing and Availability