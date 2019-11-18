BSNL ₹998 prepaid plan offers 2 GB daily data for 210 days

After launching the ₹997 prepaid plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now launched a new prepaid plan that costs ₹998 and offers 2 GB daily data benefits for 210 days. However, the plan doesn’t include any unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits.

The data-only plan also includes personalised ringback tone (PRBT) benefits for two months. As per the listing on the BSNL Kerala website, the ₹998 prepaid recharge plan carries 2 GB data per day for 210 days. Once the high-speed data quota gets exhausted by the user, speed reduces to 80 Kbps.

The listing on the BSNL Haryana site shows that while the ₹998 prepaid plan carries an additional 60 days validity until December 31. This means that the plan presently offers a validity of 240 days. BSNL has also listed the new data-only plan on its Gujarat, UP East, and UP West websites.

Also Read: BSNL and MTNL to be merged; government prepares ₹70,000 crore revival package

Earlier this week, BSNL had announced the ₹997 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, 3 GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages for 180 days. It also offers unlimited voice calling to any network, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles (with FUP of 250 minutes per day).

Recently, the company had introduced ₹97 and ₹365 prepaid plans in India, both of which are available in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Kerala and other circles. The ₹97 plan comes with a validity of 18 days and offers 2 GB of data per day and 250 minutes of free calls while the ₹365 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and offers 2 GB of data per day and 250 minutes of daily calls.