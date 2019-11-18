How to Download & Install PUBG Lite on PC [Guide]

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the popular battle royale game which is also known as PUBG, now has a lite version which is developed for low-end PC’s so that everyone can enjoy its amazing gameplay experience. The original PUBG game is available for Rs.999 on Steam and other gaming platforms but PUBG Corporation has released the PUBG Lite for free.

As of now, the game isn’t available on Steam and comes with its separate launcher which runs the game. It offers the same gameplay experience as PUBG PC and the users who are shifting from PUBG Mobile will surely feel the difference while playing the game and controlling its guns. In this guide, we will show you how to install and play PUBG Lite on your PC. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Installing PUBG Lite on your PC:

Before we get started with the Installation guide, Please have a look at the System Requirements given below so that you can make sure the game runs on your PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU – Core i3 2.4GHz

OS- Windows 7,8,10, 64 Bit

RAM – 4GB

GPU – DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

Available HDD Space – 4GB

Recommended System Requirements:

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

OS- Windows 7,8,10, 64 Bit

RAM – 8GB

GPU – DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

Available HDD Space – 4GB

We hope your PC has the minimum system requirements and you can enjoy PUBG Lite on PC. We are using a laptop with Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, and an NVIDIA Geforce 920MX Graphic Card and that easily gives us 60 FPS while playing the game on Medium settings.

Guide to Install PUBG Lite on your PC:

Step 1 – Visit the official PUBG Lite Website and download the PUBG Lite Launcher by clicking here.

Step 2 – The next step is creating an account for PUBG Lite. Enter the required credentials and Register for a new PUBG account by clicking here.

Step 3 – Install the PUBG Lite Launcher from the setup that you’ve downloaded and click on Install to install PUBG Lite on your PC. In our case, we already had it installed for testing so we are updating the game in the screenshot below.

Step 4 – Once you’ve completed the Installation Process we’d recommend you to Restart the launcher and Login into your account. That’s all you can now start playing PUBG Lite on your PC.

Final Result:

That’s all for this guide. If you liked this guide, make sure you let us know in the comments below and Meanwhile, if you want to install PUBG Lite on your smartphone you can check out our article on that by clicking here.