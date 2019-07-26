PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India for smartphones with less than 2 GB RAM

Tencent Games has taken the gaming industry by storm with the launch of its widely popular PUBG and PUBG Mobile games. Recently, the company launched the PUBG Lite for PC in India under beta test and now the company has launched the PUBG Mobile Lite in India.

This Lite version of the game is made especially for those users who are using smartphones with less than 2 GB of RAM. This lighter version of the game was launched in the Philippines back in August last year and now it is being expanded to more Asian countries.

As said, the Lite version fo the PUBG Mobile is optimized for low-end smartphone devices since the installation pack is just 400 MB and it works on devices with less than 2 GB RAM, without compromising the gameplay experience.

It features a smaller map made for 60 players for fast-paced games that last 10 minutes while still keeping the traditional PUBG style of play. New players joining in will also be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

You can now download PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store using this link.