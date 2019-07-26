Honor Smart Screen to have 55-inch display and pop-up camera; launching on 10th August

Honor has already announced that it will be unveiling its first Honor Smart Screen product during the Huawei Developers Conference that kicks off from 9th August. Till now, the only information available was that the upcoming category is basically a TV product.

Now, ahead of the official unveiling, we now know more details about the upcoming product. During GMIC event in Guangzhou, Honor President George Zhao confirmed that the Honor Smart Screen will come with a 55-inch display and will also feature a pop-up camera.

It has also been confirmed that the upcoming product will be launched on 10th August during the Huawei Developers Conference in Songshan Lake, Dongguan. Further, George Zhao also revealed that the device will be powered by Honghu 818 chipset, developed by Huawei’s chipset unit Hisilicon in partnership with Baidu.

He said that the product is more than a traditional TV as the company wants to accelerate the evolution of the TV industry with the help of innovation. Apart from the powerful entertainment-oriented features, Zhao says that there are several other features worth looking forward to.

The Smart Screen product from Honor is already up for reservations on online retailing platforms such as JD.com. The product’s listing on JD.com reveals that the Honor Smart Screen will have two versions — a standard variant and a Pro variant, both featuring a 55-inch display.

