Honor Friendship Days Sale: Get Honor smartphones at attractive prices

Honor which is a sub brand from Huawei has kicked off its Friendship Day sale on 25th of July. This sale is live on Amazon till 29th July and brings us massive discounts on popular Honor phones and devices. Along with the discounts on these devices Amazon is also product specific discounts on different credit / debit cards transactions which makes the device cheaper. Let’s check out the deals listed in the Honor Friendship Days Sale.

Honor View20

Starting off we have the Honor View 20 with the 48MP Camera and 2.6GHz Kirin 980 AI octa core processor. The 6GB RAM +128 GB Storage model for this device which is regularly sold at the price tag of Rs.37,999 is now being offered just at Rs.25,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage model of this phone which is regularly sold at Rs.45,999 is now available for Rs.31,999.

The above discounts can also be paired with the banking offers available on Amazon India which will make the device cheaper. People using the HSBC Cashback card can avail 5% Instant discount and Axis Bank users can get 10% Instant discount on debit card EMI Transactions and 5% on credit EMI transactions. Honor is also offering its AM61 Sports Bluetooth Earphone for free to every user who purchases a Honor View20. To grab those earphones for free add Honor View20 and the AM61 Bluetooth Earphones to your cart and just place the order.

Honor Play

Honor Play which comes with a 2.36GHz Kirin 970 AI Chipset, 16+2 MP Dual Rear Camera Setup and a 3750 mAH Battery also gets a price cut in the Honor Friendship Days Sale. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant of the the Honor Play which was regularly being sold at a price of Rs.19,999 can now be purchased Rs.12,999 whereas the 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant is now available for 14,999. It is to be noted that the above mentioned Bank offers can also be applied on the Honor Play and users can get more discount on the device by using those payment methods.

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite which comes with a 2.2GHz + 1.7GHz Kirin 710 octa core processor and is powered by 3400 mAH battery can now be purchased at Rs.11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage variant of the Honor 10 Lite variant is now available at a price of Rs.9999. Bank offers are applicable on both the variants and you can buy them at their discounted prices till the Honor Friendship Days Sale ends on 29th of July.