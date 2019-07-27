Nubia Z20 camera samples shared online; could have 20x hybrid zoom support

Recently, ZTE-backed Nubia confirmed that it will be launching its next flagship smartphone Nubia Z20 on 8th August. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the company’s co-founder has shared a couple of images captured using the upcoming phone.

While he has shared these two camera samples through a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, he didn’t share any details about this. Some reports indicate that the phone will come with 20x hybrid zoom support because of the “20” in its name.

Earlier, ZTE — the parent company of Nubia brand — had bragged about the 20x hybrid zoom of the Axon 10 5G smartphone. So, there’s a high possibility that the Nubia Z20 will come with support for 20x hybrid zoom but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Prior to this, the company had shared images of the Milky Way in the Southern Hemisphere, captured using the upcoming device. The company said that it’s the first time a mobile phone is capable of capturing Milky Way with such detail. Both the images shared by the company are of 12 MP resolution, so the phone could feature a 48 MP camera sensor, offering 12 MP output.

Being a flagship smartphone, we are expecting the upcoming Nubia Z20 to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, 8 GB of RAM, Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box, and a large-capacity battery.