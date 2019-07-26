Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone launched in India for ₹6,990

We recently reported that Vivo could soon launch a new smartphone named Vivo Y90 in the Indian market. Well, that turns out to be true. Vivo has today launched its new entry-level smartphone — Vivo Y90 in India, for a price of ₹6,990.

The smartphone features a 6.2–inch HD+ FullView display with a waterdrop notch on top having a 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

It comes with just one storage option — 16 GB but it also comes with a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 256 GB. As for the camera, there’s an 8 MP camera sensor on the back with f/.20 aperture and a 5 MP selfie snapper with f/1.8 aperture.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the company has decided not to offer a fingerprint sensor as a cost-cutting measure. However, the phone does come with support for Face Unlock feature.

The phone runs the older Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.5 on top. The device is fuelled by a 4030 mAh battery which should be offering an impressive battery life in a single charge.

Vivo Y90 Specifications

CPU: 2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor

2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5

Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 Display: 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Front Camera: 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture

5 MP with f/1.8 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: 256 GB via microSD card

256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Black and Gold

Black and Gold Battery: 4030 mAh

Pricing and Availability