At a launch event in China, Huawei has today launched its new smartphone — Huawei Nova 5i Pro. As the name suggests, the phone is an upgraded version of the Huawei Nova 5i that was launched last month in China.

The smartphone features glass panels on the front and rear with a metallic frame in between. It comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with punch-hole design, 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is claimed to be designed to protect the eyes of the users from the blue rays released by the screen.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s recently launched Kirin 810 octa-core processor which is manufactured using the 7nm node. The 6 GB RAM model packs 128 GB of internal storage while the 8 GB RAM model comes with 256 GB storage. There’s also a hybrid microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Coming to the optics, the device comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48 MP primary lens, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a dedicated micro camera, and a 2 MP sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper housed in the punch-hole design.

The front, as well as the rear cameras, are equipped with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology that captures brighter shots in low-light scenarios. Other photography features of the Nova 5i Pro include portrait mode, AI beautification, AI scene recognition, HDR, etc.

In the software department, the device comes running Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom user interface out of the box along with GPU Turbo 3.0 for an enhanced gaming experience. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C port.

The Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes in three color options — Aurora Blue, Emerald Green, and Phantom Black. The phone costs 2,199 yuan (~$320) for the 6 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 128 GB model costs 2,499 yuan (~$363). The top-end model with 8 GB RAM is priced at 2,799 yuan (~$407). The phone will go on sale in China from 2nd August.

