Microsoft Cortana mobile app is shutting down for some countries

Microsoft is all set to pull the plug on its Cortana mobile application for both Android and iOS devices in several countries next year. The company has confirmed that from January 31, 2020, Microsoft will no longer support the digital assistant app in some of the regions.

The list of countries which will lose support for Cortana mobile app includes UK, Canada, Australia, China, Germany, India, Mexico and Spain.

Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement: “Cortana is an integral part of our broader vision to bring the power of conversational computing and productivity to all our platforms and devices. To make Cortana as helpful as possible, we’re integrating Cortana deeper into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps, and part of this evolution involves ending support for the Cortana mobile app on Android and iOS.”

It is not yet clear for how much longer the Cortana for iOS and Android app will continue to operate in the United States after January 31st. The full support note reveals that Cortana will be disappearing from Microsoft’s Android Launcher app after January 31st in the affected markets.

The app is currently used to configure settings and update firmware for devices like Microsoft’s Surface Headphones. The company said that lists, reminders and other content created through the app will still be accessible via Cortana on Windows.

