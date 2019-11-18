Realme 5s confirmed to come powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC

OPPO-backed Realme is getting ready to launch a third smartphone in the Realme 5 series, dubbed as Realme 5s. From the landing page of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone on Flipkart, it was revealed that the 5s will be launched on the same date — 20th November.

Now, ahead of the launch of the smartphone, Flipkart landing page has confirmed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Prior to this, it was revealed that the phone will pack 5,000 mAh battery.

It has also been confirmed that the device will be featuring a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. As per the company, the cameras will deliver “ultra-detailed pictures that remain sharp even when zoomed in.”

The image of the phone’s back panel also reveals that the phone will come with a vertically-aligned camera sensor on the top-left corner as well as a fingerprint sensor. It can also be seen that the phone will come with diamond-cut design, glass layer, and red paint job.

Other details revealed on the Flipkart page include a 6.51-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery. The company has asked to stay tuned to the page for more details. To know more sure what the phone packs and when and at what pricing the company launches it, we’ll have to wait for a couple of days.

