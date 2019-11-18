Honor V30 is now up for registrations in China; launching on 26th November

It’s already known that Huawei sub-brand Honor will be announcing the Honor V30 series smartphones in its home market on November 26th, at an event in Beijing, China. Now ahead of the launch, Honor has started taking pre-registration for the Honor V30.

The official Vmall online store along with other e-commerce sites like Jingdong Mall and Tmall are now taking the registrations of the upcoming flagship smartphone series.

The video teasers released by the company showcased the rectangular-shaped camera module of the phone featuring three camera lenses and an LED flash. This indicates that the Honor V30 might be equipped with triple rear cameras.

As for the front side, the phone will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole cut-out that will be housing two camera sensors. While the V30 will feature a single front-facing camera, the Pro variant will be coming with two cameras.

It has also been confirmed that both the smartphones will come powered by the company’s recently launched Kirin 990 flagship chipset. The phone will also come with support for 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes.

To know more about the smartphones, including their full specifications, features, pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event on 26th November. The company is also expected to launch Honor Magic Watch 2 at the same event in China.