Google introduces prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in India

Earlier this year, Google had launched its YouTube Premium as well as YouTube Music streaming services in India. The services cost ₹129 per month and ₹99 per month respectively and can be purchased through recurring monthly billing.

Today, the company has introduced a new non-recurring prepaid plans for the Indian users. In this, users can now pay upfront for the subscription and top up anytime they want to use the services.

Coming to the plans, YouTube Music Premium ‘Prepaid Plan’ is priced at ₹109 for 1-month and ₹309 for 3-months. However, under the ‘Subscription Plan’, it costs Rs. 99/month with 1 month free trial for new users.

On the other hand, the YouTube Premium ‘Prepaid Plan’ is priced at ₹139 for 1-month and ₹399 for 3-months. But, under the ‘Subscription Plan’, it costs ₹129 per month with 1 month free trial for new users.

It’s noteworthy that the pre-paid plans are currently available on Android and Web. Google says that the prepaid plans can be purchased with a local credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard, but the YouTube Premium page reads “Many forms of payment are accepted”.

