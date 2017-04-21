BSNL now offers 3 GB per day for ₹ 333 for 90 days; announces 3 new STVs

To counter Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, BSNL today announced an offer which beats every offer available currently when it comes to data offering. BSNL has revised one of its existing offer and announced 3 new offers for its subscribers.

BSNL has announced 3 new STVs – Dil Khol Ke bol STV 349, Tripe ACE STV 333 and Nehle pe dehle STV 395.

Below are the details of these 3 STVs

BSNL Dil Khol Ke bol STV 349 Details

Unlimited local and national calls in home circle

2 GB data (Speed will be reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB)

Validity: 28 days

Price: ₹349

STV 349 isn’t very tempting considering it just offers 2 GB data for 28 days.

Tripe ACE STV 333 Details

Unlimited Data

3 GB / per day

Speed will be reduced to 80 kbps after 3 GB usage in a single day

Validity: 90 days

Price: ₹333

Nehle pe dehle STV 395 Details

Free 3000 minutes BSNL to BSNL calls (Local and National)

Free 1800 minutes BSNL to others calls (Local and National)

2 GB/Day (speed reduced to 80kbps after 2GB/day)

Validity: 71 days

Price: ₹395

What do you think about these new offers? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.