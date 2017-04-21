BSNL now offers 3 GB per day for ₹ 333 for 90 days; announces 3 new STVs
To counter Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, BSNL today announced an offer which beats every offer available currently when it comes to data offering. BSNL has revised one of its existing offer and announced 3 new offers for its subscribers.
BSNL has announced 3 new STVs – Dil Khol Ke bol STV 349, Tripe ACE STV 333 and Nehle pe dehle STV 395.
Below are the details of these 3 STVs
BSNL Dil Khol Ke bol STV 349 Details
- Unlimited local and national calls in home circle
- 2 GB data (Speed will be reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB)
- Validity: 28 days
- Price: ₹349
STV 349 isn’t very tempting considering it just offers 2 GB data for 28 days.
Tripe ACE STV 333 Details
- Unlimited Data
- 3 GB / per day
- Speed will be reduced to 80 kbps after 3 GB usage in a single day
- Validity: 90 days
- Price: ₹333
Nehle pe dehle STV 395 Details
- Free 3000 minutes BSNL to BSNL calls (Local and National)
- Free 1800 minutes BSNL to others calls (Local and National)
- 2 GB/Day (speed reduced to 80kbps after 2GB/day)
- Validity: 71 days
- Price: ₹395
What do you think about these new offers? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.
6 Comments on "BSNL now offers 3 GB per day for ₹ 333 for 90 days; announces 3 new STVs"
How do I check if this offer is available for my sim..?
Is this offer availabale to prepaid customers???
Giant has well and truly woken up now!
Great offers but too late
BSNL could have given plans like this before the Jio offer came out. This is a reaction to be in the race. If they had ideas to benefit the customers with all these generous plans before Jio, they would have been appreciated by all the Aam customers of BSNL. Suggestion: BSNL can bring out prepaid broadband plans!
Nice offer BSNL