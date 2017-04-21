Mobile Phones / Tablets

Elephone P9000 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11999

By Jonathan Pereira
Seeing the demand in the Indian market, China-based Elephone has now launched the Elephone P9000 in India.

Elephone has announced the launch of the Elephone P9000, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a octa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Elephone P9000 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Sony IMX 258 sensor and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Elephone P9000 specs:

  • 5.5 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
  • 1.0 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6755M processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 32 GB internal memory
  • 13 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G LTE
  • 3000 mAh battery

Elephone P9000 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 11999. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon.

2 Comments on "Elephone P9000 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11999"

Ankit Kr

Good phone 13mp.campera +4gb ram+fingerprint support

1 hour 52 minutes ago
Pinky

NOT SO SOUNDS GOOD!

2 hours 6 minutes ago
