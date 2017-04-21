Elephone P9000 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11999
Seeing the demand in the Indian market, China-based Elephone has now launched the Elephone P9000 in India.
Elephone has announced the launch of the Elephone P9000, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a octa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
The Elephone P9000 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Sony IMX 258 sensor and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
Elephone P9000 specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.0 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6755M processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 3000 mAh battery
Elephone P9000 Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 11999. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Elephone P9000 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11999"
Good phone 13mp.campera +4gb ram+fingerprint support
NOT SO SOUNDS GOOD!