In a move to celebrate India’s upcoming Independence Day and promote its indigenous 4G infrastructure, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced an attractive new promotional offer – the ‘Freedom Plan’, priced at just ₹1. The ₹1 Freedom Plan offers a full month of 4G mobile data, available for a limited period until August 31, 2025.

The telco has launched this plan to encourage users to experience its newly developed 4G services, which have been rolled out across various parts of the country using domestic technology under the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission.

What the ₹1 Freedom Plan Offers

Unlimited Voice Calls: Local and STD calls across all networks

Local and STD calls across all networks Daily Data: 2 GB of high-speed 4G data per day

2 GB of high-speed 4G data per day SMS Benefit: 100 SMS per day

100 SMS per day Free SIM Card: BSNL SIM provided at no cost

According to BSNL, this plan is targeted at both new and existing users and is expected to attract a large number of consumers, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where BSNL maintains a strong presence.

Announcing the offer, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said, “With BSNL’s 4G – designed, developed, and deployed under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission – we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our ‘Freedom Plan’ gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days – free of cost – and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference.

BSNL is rolling out 100,000 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity.”

Consumers can avail the offer by visiting their nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or authorized retailer. The telco has also made the information available via its toll-free helpline 1800-180-1503.