BSNL launches new ₹109 prepaid plan offering 5 GB data, 250 minutes voice calling

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has today introduced a new prepaid plan costing ₹109 which is named Mithram Plus. This new plan is offering a total of 5 GB data allocation along with 250 minutes of daily voice calling.

The plan is positioned alongside the existing “Mithram” plan under which BSNL offers a talk time worth ₹40 and 500 MB data that both are valid for 15 days, at a cost of ₹49.

BSNL Kerala website has listed this new ₹109 Mithram Plus plan that is offering 250 minutes of voice calling on a daily basis to any network across India, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan is also offering 5 GB of total data benefits.

Post the given voice calling benefits, users will be charged at 1.2 paise per second for all on-net local and STD calls, whereas off-net local and STD calls will cost 1.5 paise per second. Further, local on-net national SMS messages will be charged at 70 paise per message and off-net SMS messages will be available at a cost of 80 paise per message.

The company says that the validity period for the plan is 90 days however the bundled benefits in the form of voice calling minutes and data allocation are valid for 20 days. The plan is currently only applicable for BSNL prepaid customers in the Kerala circle.