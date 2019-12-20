Realme X50 5G to come with Enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging support

Realme has confirmed that its first 5G smartphone — Realme X50 5G, will go official in China before the Spring Festival. However, the company has not yet confirmed that exact launch date for the same.

But, ahead of revealed the launch date, the company has been teasing the upcoming smartphone’s features. In the latest teaser poster on Weibo, the company has revealed details about the phone’s charging capabilities.

The company has revealed that the Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. This will enabled the device to get charged up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes, which is quite impressive.

Recently, the Oppo-backed company had showcased the phone’s cooling solution and prior to that, it had confirmed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display. It has also been revealed that the Realme X50 5G will come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that will power the Redmi K30 5G and the upcoming Oppo Reno 3.

Last month, specifications of the Realme X50 as well as its cheaper variant named Realme X50 Youth Edition were leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the phone will come with quad camera setup with Sony IMX686 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup.

The device is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

