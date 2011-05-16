Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
BSNL

BSNL offers calls to Saudi Arabia & UAE at 13 paise

By Bandhan Preet Singh
1
bsnl-logoBSNL has announced new ISD packs for its Prepaid and Postpaid customers who frequently make calls to Saudi Arabia and UAE. BSNL will allow its subscribers subscribed to this new ISD pack to make calls at just 13 paise/sec and send SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS.

Prepaid customers need to buy STV 26 which will offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS. For Postpaid customers this pack comes with a monthly charge of Rs. 23 and it will also offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS.

These packs are available from today and will remain available till next 90 days.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "BSNL offers calls to Saudi Arabia & UAE at 13 paise"

avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Khan
Khan

Fake news by bsnl. STV 26 is for unlimited calls to local/std only. Not for ISD calls

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours 28 minutes ago
wpDiscuz