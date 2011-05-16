BSNL offers calls to Saudi Arabia & UAE at 13 paise

BSNL has announced new ISD packs for its Prepaid and Postpaid customers who frequently make calls to Saudi Arabia and UAE. BSNL will allow its subscribers subscribed to this new ISD pack to make calls at just 13 paise/sec and send SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS. BSNL has announced new ISD packs for its Prepaid and Postpaid customers who frequently make calls to Saudi Arabia and UAE. BSNL will allow its subscribers subscribed to this new ISD pack to make calls at just 13 paise/sec and send SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS.

Prepaid customers need to buy STV 26 which will offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS. For Postpaid customers this pack comes with a monthly charge of Rs. 23 and it will also offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS.

These packs are available from today and will remain available till next 90 days.