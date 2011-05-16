BSNL offers calls to Saudi Arabia & UAE at 13 paise
Prepaid customers need to buy STV 26 which will offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS. For Postpaid customers this pack comes with a monthly charge of Rs. 23 and it will also offer calls at just 13 paise/sec and SMSes at Rs. 2.50/SMS.
These packs are available from today and will remain available till next 90 days.
Fake news by bsnl. STV 26 is for unlimited calls to local/std only. Not for ISD calls