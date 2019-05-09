BSNL revises ₹47 and ₹198 prepaid plans to offer more data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised two of its prepaid plans in order to offer more data benefits to its users. The newly revised plans are ₹47 plan and ₹198 plan. It seems that the company is taking this step to compete with Jio, Airtel, and others.

As per the revised plan, the ₹47 prepaid plan will now offer 1 GB of data and unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, for a period of nine days. Earlier, the same plan didn’t offer any data benefit and unlimited calling was not applicable in the Mumbai and Delhi circles. However, it previous had a validity period of 11 days, more than the revised period of 9 days.

On the other hand, the prepaid plan that costs ₹198 is now offering 2 GB of data per day and comes with a validity of 54 days. Earlier, the same plan was offering 1.5 GB data per day for just 28 days. Earlier the recharge plan used to offer 42GB of total data in the validity period, but it now offers 108GB of data to its subscribers.

Further, BSNL has extended the deadline for the Bumper Offer benefits, again, till June 30. It gives select prepaid pack users additional 2.21 GB of per day data. In January, the offer was extended till April 30, and now the offer has further been extended till June 30.

₹47 prepaid plan details

Cost: ₹47

₹47 Calling: Unlimited local + STD

Unlimited local + STD Data: 1 GB

1 GB Validity: 9 days

₹198 prepaid plan details