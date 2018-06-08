BSNL

BSNL to offer 100 Mbps speed for ₹1277, introduces 2 new plans

By Divyang Makwana
BSNL is going to introduce two new FTTH broadband plans named Fibro Combo ULD 777 and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 with speeds of up to 100 Mbps soon. As per a tweet shared by a Twitter user, the details of these two BSNL broadband plans are made available before announcement.

Details for the new BSNL broadband plans:

Fibro Combo ULD 777

The Fibro Combo ULD 777 monthly plan includes 500 GB data at 50 Mbps then once the FUP limit exceeds, the speed will be dropped to 2 Mbps. The user can still continue using the data with the reduced speed with no further data limits. The price for this plan is Rs 777 per month.

  • Price (per month): Rs 777
  • Data: 500 GB (FUP)
  • Speed: Up to 50 Mbps
  • After FUP: Unlimited Data at 2 Mbps

Fibro Combo ULD 1277

The Fibro Combo ULD 1277 monthly plan offers 750 GB data at 100 Mbps with FUP limits. The speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps once the FUP limit exceeds. As mentioned above, the user also gets unlimited data at 2 Mbps. The price for this plan is Rs 1,277 per month.

  • Price (per month): Rs 1,277
  • Data: 750 GB (FUP)
  • Speed (FUP): Up to 100 Mbps
  • After FUP: Unlimited Data at 2 Mbps

Both the plans are available for all circles (except A&N circle). Along with the data, the user also benefits from additional services like free local + STD calling to any network within India.

The above two plans will be available soon after BSNL officially announces it.

