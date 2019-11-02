TikTok owner ByteDance launches its first smartphone — Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3

ByteDance, the parent company of social video platform TikTok was earlier reported to be working on its own smartphone. Today, the company has officially launched its first smartphone — Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 aka Nut Pro 3 (translated).

This is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back and comes with several features including one that lets users directly access the TikTok app with a single swipe on the lock screen.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 403 PPI pixel density, and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. As said, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Interestingly, the 128 GB storage variant comes with UFS 2.1 storage while the 256 GB model supports UFS 3.0 storage. The phone comes in three models — 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 128 GB storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 packs a quad rear camera set-up that comes with a 48-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

On the front side, the device features a 20-megapixel selfie camera that employs the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver brighter photos. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Wi-Fi Direct.

The device runs Smartisan OS 7 but it is not yet known which version of Android it is based on. The smartphone comes packed with 4000 mAh battery which also supports Quick Charge 4+ (18W) fast charging technology and PD 3.0 as well, facilitated by the USB Type-C charger.

The base model with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,000) while the 8 GB + 256 GB version carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Both these variants will be available in Black and White colour options.

The high-end model with packs 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage comes in just one color options — Green-ish Matsutake, carrying a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The phone is now up for sale in China and the company is offering a discount of CNY 200 (~₹2,000) for the first sale.