Honor to reportedly soon launch three 5G smartphones

Huawei has been banned by the United States but that hasn’t demotivated the Chinese giant from continuing to doing business. Huawei as well as its sub-brand Honor are still going ahead in full steam to launch new products.

China has officially launched 5G services in the countries and smartphone manufacturers are launching 5G smartphones in China. In the latest development, it is being reported that Honor is gearing up to launch three 5G smartphones in the home country.