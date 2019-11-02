Honor

Honor to reportedly soon launch three 5G smartphones

By Jeet

Huawei has been banned by the United States but that hasn’t demotivated the Chinese giant from continuing to doing business. Huawei as well as its sub-brand Honor are still going ahead in full steam to launch new products.

Honor 20

China has officially launched 5G services in the countries and smartphone manufacturers are launching 5G smartphones in China. In the latest development, it is being reported that Honor is gearing up to launch three 5G smartphones in the home country.

As per a report from Chinese media, the company will be launching three 5G smartphones which include the Honor V30 5G, Honor V30 Pro 5G and Honor Magic 3 5G. Of these the V30 and V30 Pro have already been leaked a few times. However, this is the first time we are hearing about the third smartphone — Honor Magic 3.

Recently, it was reported that the upcoming Honor V30 series smartphones will come with 60-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. The leak also reveals that Honor V30 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup whereas the Pro variant might feature a quad rear camera setup.

As for the specifications, the phone is expected to sport a punch hole LCD display with a single front camera. The phone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 chipset and is likely to come packed with a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support.