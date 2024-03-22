Activision has finally launched the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile worldwide for iOS and Android devices. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game for mobile devices that aims to bring the adrenaline-pumping action of the battle royale genre to the fingertips.

The game offers Shared Progression across platforms, Battle Pass Integration, Multiplayer Modes, Store Bundles, Social Features, and more. Players, who pre-registered, can snag exclusive items such as the Ghost Condemned Operator Skin, M4 Archfiend and X12 Prince of Hell Weapon Blueprints, along with the Foe’s Flame Vinyl and the Dark Familiar Emblem.

Explore iconic Battle Royale maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Enter Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard, the most exhilarating Multiplayer maps in Call of Duty, built to handle the most intense firefights.

Powered by Call of Duty technology, fight your way through Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to level up your weapons, earn shared XP, and bring them to Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone for the ultimate connected Call of Duty experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile delivers on fast-paced, high-intensity online gameplay with next level graphics and customization.

Unlock your weapon’s potential by building personalized loadouts with custom controls to suit your playstyle.

Discover more with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Originals – weapons, operators, events and Battle Pass content that is currently only available on mobile.

Return to Verdansk and Rebirth Island – deploying to multiple points of interest and wreaking PvP havoc on your enemies! Squad up with friends for fast, team-based Multiplayer action in Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features the highest live player count in any mobile FPS Battle Royale game in history. Test your skills in battle by surviving and dominating the frontlines against real players in highly competitive Battle Royale matches.

Call of Duty’s cross-progression technology allows players to take their weapons, operators, and Battle Pass XP with them on mobile. Play and progress in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – anywhere, anytime.

Download Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile