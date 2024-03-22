Vi eSIM services are now available for prepaid customers in Delhi following its successful launch in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Goa. Vi is now bringing the convenience and flexibility of eSIM technology to more cities. eSIM allows multiple profiles on a single device, eliminating the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards. Vi has extended this feature to all its customers, both prepaid and postpaid.

Vi emphasized that eSIM technology not only enhances sustainability but also improves connectivity and facilitates the adoption of new technology. Speaking about the launch, Praveg Gupta, Cluster Business Head, Delhi and Rajasthan, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “At Vi, we are committed to introducing services and offerings that prioritize convenience and value for our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only underscores our continuous endeavor to address the changing needs of our customers but also harnesses advanced technologies for a sustainable future.”

How to activate Vi eSIM

Send an SMS to 199 with “eSIM” followed by your registered email ID.

Reply with “ESIMY” within 15 minutes to validate the request.

Provide consent over a call.

Scan the QR Code received in Settings -> Mobile Data -> Add data plan.

Activate your eSIM within 30 minutes.

For new customers, visit the nearest Vi store with identity proof or activate online via myvi.in.

Vi eSIM is compatible with a wide range of iOS and Android devices, including popular models from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Vivo, Nokia, and more. To check if your device is compatible, refer to the following list provided by Vi.

Apple: iPhone XR and above models

Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20,

Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, etc.

Motorola: Razr, Next Gen Razr, Edge 40

Google: Pixel 3 and above

Vivo: Vivo x 90 pro

Nokia: G60 & X30

To ensure seamless service activation, customers are advised to update their email IDs for eSIM eligibility by sending “Email <space> Email ID” to 199. After registration, allow 48 hours before availing eSIM service via SMS. For further details, customers can visit Vi’s official website or contact the nearest ViStore.