OPPO has introduced LinkBoost Technology to tackle call drops and poor connectivity, the company emphasizes its LinkBoost technology to achieve uninterrupted calls and stable connection. LinkBoost is a proprietary network optimization technology that tackles the issue of weak network signals to provide smooth and stable connections. Currently, this technology runs on the Reno11 Series and F25 Pro 5G smartphones.

Announcing the LinkBoost technology, OPPO shared, “OPPO is committed to introducing enhancements that support communications even in a no-signal zone. The aim is to optimize the performance of weak networks by prioritizing antenna enhancement and intelligent scene recognition. As OPPO continues to innovate in this area, consumers can expect to see more advanced versions of LinkBoost in OPPO smartphones.”

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles in 2023, a staggering 69% of mobile users in India reported facing issues with poor call connections and frequent call drops on a daily basis. Determined to address this widespread problem head-on, OPPO embarked on a mission to revolutionize the way we stay connected.

After months of rigorous research spanning six countries and involving over 100 network improvement tasks, OPPO’s dedicated network development team unveiled LinkBoost. This cutting-edge technology is engineered to significantly reduce call drops by up to 24.6% and improve video call quality by up to 80% when compared to devices equipped with similar chipsets.

LinkBoost works by optimizing both hardware and software components within OPPO smartphones to enhance signal transmission power and reception capabilities. Smartphones equipped with LinkBoost feature a 360-degree surround antenna design, coupled with advanced software algorithms that intelligently select the most suitable network cell for seamless connectivity.

But the benefits don’t stop there. OPPO’s F25 Pro 5G and Reno11 Series smartphones, powered by LinkBoost, offer users:

Up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception on the F25 Pro 5G.

Up to 73% faster transmission power and 17% stronger reception on the Reno11 Series.

Users can expect enhanced signal strength even in notoriously weak coverage areas such as elevators, underground garages, and densely crowded environments. Additionally, LinkBoost ensures a smoother transition between network cells, minimizing interruptions during daily activities like commuting or attending crowded events.

How does LinkBoost work?

The technology leverages AI-driven network selection to intelligently switch between network cells based on the user’s environment. Furthermore, antenna power enhancement techniques optimize antenna radiation efficiency and strengthen signal reception through intelligent antenna tuning technology.

OPPO’s extensive testing of LinkBoost under various network disruption conditions has yielded impressive results. WhatsApp video calls, for example, showed an astounding 80% improvement in recovery when transitioning between weak signal areas. Moreover, call drops in challenging environments such as basements and underground garages were reduced by up to 24.6% compared to devices with similar chipsets.