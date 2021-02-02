Canon PIXMA G series Ink Tank printers launched in India for home and business use

In a bid to expand its product portfolio in the Indian market, Canon has launched seven new Ink Tank printers under its PIXMA G series, which includes PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020. They are aimed towards boosting productivity for home users as well as small-business users.

The company adds that all these printers are built to ensure low-cost printing. They also come with features like drip-free, hands-free ink refilling mechanism and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge for minimum downtime and maximum productivity for both — home and office use.

Canon also says that these new printers are designed to deliver better printing speed as well as spill-free and easy-to-handle ink filling. Further, they come with an ‘economy’ model using which the customers can print up to 7700 color pages or 7600 black pages.

There’s also an on-system guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increases better customer experience, says the company.

PIXMA G3060, G3020, and G 3021 All-in-One

These devices come with print, copy, and scan functionalities, as well as support for wireless mobile printing and scanning using smartphones or tablets on a local network or the cloud.

There’s also a 2-line LCD panel that makes it easy to perform and confirm printer settings. It also offers a higher document print speed of up to 10.8 ipm mono and 6.0 ipm colour for the PIXMA G3060 while the PIXMA G 3021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box.

PIXMA G2060, G2020, and G 2021 All-in-One

The PIXMA G2020 features a 2-line LCD panel similar to that on G3060 and G3020 for easy operation, including ease of management for printer settings. PIXMA G 2021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box.

PIXMA G1020

The PIXMA G1020 is the most affordable print-only option within the new G series lineup and is aimed at students and home users.

Pricing and Availability