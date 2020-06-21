How to capture Scrolling Screenshot in Windows

Windows 10 operating system comes with in-built tools that allow users to capture screenshots. The easiest way to capture a screenshot in Windows OS is through the keyboard shortcut CTRL + PRTSC.

Another option is to use the Snipping Tool which allows users to capture a selection on the screen. But the issue is that both of these methods capture screenshot of what is visible on the screen.

What if you want to take a full-page screenshot of a website or a lengthy document? Well, follow along with this guide to see how you can capture a scrolling screenshot on Windows 10 operating system.

Capture Scrolling Screenshot on Windows 10

For taking a full-screen or scrolling screenshot on Windows 10 device, we’ll be using a third-party tool named PicPick. It’s a powerful screen capture and image editing software developed by NGWIN.

Step 1: Download the PicPick software by visiting the official website here. After the file is downloaded, install the software.

Step 2: To take a scrolling screenshot, press and hold Ctrl + Alt keys together, then press PRTSC . You will now see a rectangular box highlighted in red.

Step 3: Now, press and hold the left mouse button and then drag the mouse on the scrolling window to select the area.

Step 4: Release the mouse click and an auto-scroll will happen slowly. A screenshot of the entire window will be captured in a few seconds.

PicPick offers seven screen capture modes, which include Fullscreen, Active Window, Window Control, Scrolling Window, Region, Fixed Region, and FreeHand. Another good thing about the software is that it is free for personal use.