How to always show CPU Stats in the system tray in Windows 10

Windows 10 is one of the most popular operating systems and it comes with several features to make everyday usage as smooth as possible for the users. However, at times, the system isn’t performing as expected.

In such cases, you may want to check the CPU usage along with other usage patterns, such as Disk and Memory. You can check the usage of such hardware components from the Task Manager.

If you want to always keep the CPU usage stats somewhere on your computer so that you can monitor it, there’s a workaround. In this guide, we will show how you can keep the CPU Stats and other useful data in the system tray for easy access and monitoring.

Show CPU Stats in the Taskbar in Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Task Manager on your Windows 10 computer. You can do so by right-clicking the taskbar and selecting “Task Manager” from the menu. Alternatively, you can also press Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: Click on the “Options” from the top-bar menu and from the drop-down list, click “Hide when minimized.”

Step 3: Now, minimize the Task Manager application and you will notice that the app is not shown on the Taskbar but has actually minimized to the system tray.

You will now see that the system tray icon shows a graph that indicates the CPU usage of your computer. If you hover the mouse pointer on that icon, the tooltip will reveal more details, including CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network usage.

To reopen the Task Manager, you can double-click on the CPU Usage icon in the system tray. To close the task manager and get rid of the CPU stats from the tray, just close the app by clicking the “X” icon in the top-right corner.

You can also check out our other Windows guide to make your experience even better by customizing the operating system as per your needs. We have also covered quite a few other guides related to macOS and Chromebook.