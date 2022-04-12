How to change default web browser in Windows 11

In the Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft, the company’s own Edge web browser is set as the default browser for web links and many other file times when setting up the new computer. Although the browser has improved a lot from its previous iterations and is now based on the Chromium web engine, it is still not the top choice for many users out there, who might prefer Chrome, Firefox, or something else over Edge.

If you are among those users and want to change the default web browser, then the company offers a quick and easy way to switch the default browser to the one you prefer from the Settings. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to change the default web browser from Microsoft Edge to something else in the Windows 11 operating system.

How to change the default web browser in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer. For this, open the Start Menu and click on the Settings app. You can also search for Settings from the Start Menu and then click on the app from the search results. Alternatively, press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, click on the “Apps” from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, on the right side of the window, click on the “Default apps” option.

Step 4: You now have to select the application that you want to use as the default web browser. In our example, we are using Google Chrome.

Step 5: When the Google Chrome settings page appears, click the “Set default” button.

That’s it. Once you have completed the above-mentioned steps, the newly selected browser will be configured as the default web browser on your Windows 11 computer. Do note that the option won’t make it the default web browser for everything as the Microsoft Edge will remain the default for search results in the Start menu, stories, and other links from the Widgets dashboard, and other protocols and file formats like .pdf, .shtml, .webp, .svg, and more.