Vivo X Fold powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB RAM officially launched in China

Vivo has today officially announced its first foldable smartphone in the market, dubbed Vivo X Fold. In terms of design, the device is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series smartphones that have a booklet-like foldable display that can be used as a tablet when unfolded. It also comes with a comparatively smaller phone-sized screen on the outside.

The newly launched Vivo X Fold smartphone has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display on the outside and a bigger 8.3-inch AMOLED E5 LTPO2 display on the inside with support for Full HD+ screen resolution. Both the screens support a 120Hz refresh rate and are HDR10+ ready.

The Chinese brand has opted to use the SCHOTT UTG display and it features two in-display fingerprint sensors, both of which are ultrasonic sensors. Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 12MP zoom camera with 5x periscope zoom and 60x digital zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The camera lenses have Zeiss branding and come with support for Zeiss modes including Texture Portrait, Motion Capture 3.0, Zeiss Super Night Scene, Zeiss Nature Color, and more. On the front side, there are two selfie snappers — one on the inside and another one on the outside.

The Vivo X Fold runs the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the OriginOS Ocean custom user interface on top. It is powered by a 4,600mAh battery and comes with support for 66W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wirelessly charging.

It comes in two color options — Mountain Blue and Ash. The 256GB storage model is priced at 8,999 yuan (~$1,412) while the 512GB storage model costs 9,999 yuan (~$1,570). The Vivo X Fold will be available to order and will go on sale in China from 22nd April.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

8.03-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display with 2160 x 1916 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 140Hz touch sampling rate in game mode, UTG; 6.53-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with 2520 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual band), NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C Battery: 4600mAh with 66W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging

Pricing and Availability