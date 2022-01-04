The Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft comes with a feature that locks the screen on your computer, preventing others from accessing your computer data unauthorized. This comes in handy when you are using a shared computer or have some sensitive information on the device or just don’t want others to use your computer.

If you don’t want to lock your computer screen manually each time you are stepping away from the device, there’s a way to do this automatically at a set time period of inactivity. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can set the lock screen timeout on your Windows 11 computer to automatically lock the screen when the device isn’t in use.

How to change Lock Screen Timeout in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Windows 11 computer. For this, either select it from the pinned apps in the Start Menu or search for it and select from the search results.

Step 2: In the Settings app, go to the “System” tab from the left-side pane.

Step 3: From the right side pane, click on the “Power & battery” option to continue.

Step 4: On the “Power & battery” screen, under the “Power” section, click on the “Screen & sleep” tile to expand the section.

Step 5: Now, click on the drop-down next to the “On battery power, turn off my screen after” and select the time most suitable for you from the list.

Step 6: After that, click on the drop-down menu next to the “When plugged in, turn off my screen after” option and select the suitable time duration to lock the device.

That’s it. You have now successfully adjusted the timing for lock screen timeout on your Windows 11 computer for both the scenarios — when the laptop is running on power and when the laptop is plugged in.