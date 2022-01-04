Lava is offering Agni 5G for free with Realme 8s 5G trade-in

A couple of months back, Lava had launched its first 5G smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed Lava Agni 5G. When launched, it was touted as the first Indian 5G smartphone, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. Now the company is offering the Agni 5G smartphone for free to those who trade in their Realme 8s 5G smartphone. Yes, the offer is only applicable for this specific device.

However, to get your hands on this deal, you need to go through a three-step process and the registration for the process is ending on 7th January. The company says that the stocks are limited, so the deal might end soon. If you are interested, then you can register by clicking here.

Coming to the specifications, the device features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a quad-camera on the back that includes a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging technology.

Source