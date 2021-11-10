Lava Agni 5G powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM launched in India

Lava, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has launched Lava Agni 5G after a small hiatus. The phone is the company’s first 5G smartphone in the Indian market, which it claims is designed and made in India.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a quad-camera on the back that includes a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

It runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging technology.

The Lava Agni 5G comes in Fiery Blue color for the price of ₹19,999. As a part of the introductory offer, those who pre-order the phone before November 17th will get at a discounted rate of ₹17,999. Users can also pay ₹500 to pre-book the phone on lavamobiles.com now to receive a discount code of ₹2,500. Once launched, the phone will be available across retail outlets as well as through Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Pricing and Availability in India