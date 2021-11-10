OnePlus 10 Pro renders showcase a new design with a huge camera-bump

OnePlus, the China-based smartphone manufacturer which is now a part of OPPO is reportedly working on its next-generation smartphones — OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. While the launch is still months away, the renders of the upcoming flagship have surfaced online.

It appears that OnePlus has taken inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series for the rear camera module design. The phone has a huge camera bump and the three camera sensors, as well as an LED flash, have been arranged in a 2×2 matrix inside the square-shaped camera module on the top-left corner.

The back panel of the device seems to have a grainy texture which should help keep a firm grip when holding the smartphone in the hand. It also appears that the company has omitted the alert slider which has been a staple for OnePlus phones for years.

Coming to the specifications, it is said that the phone will come powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. It is likely to come in two memory variants — 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Currently, nothing much is known about this upcoming flagship smartphone but we expect to know more through leaks in the coming weeks and months. As for the launch date, the device could go official in early next year as the company has a track record of launching its flagship smartphones in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in the Indian market for the price of ₹37,999. It has been listed on Amazon India, indicating the phone’s availability through the e-commerce marketplace.

