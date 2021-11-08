OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition announced in India for ₹37,999

After teasing the smartphone, OnePlus has today officially announced the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India. The phone comes with a new rear cover featuring a dual film design with phosphorescent ink that enables the device to glow in the dark, showcasing a maze inspired by the Pac-Man game.

The device also comes with games, challenges, and several exclusive Pac-Man contents throughout. However, the company says that the content needs to be unlocked.

The company has said that more details about the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be revealed in the coming days. So, as of now, the phone’s renders, as well as specifications, haven’t been revealed. But we expect the phone to come with the same set of specs as the standard OnePlus Nord 2.

To get the device, users will need to participate in a contest on oneplus.com and get a high score in 48 hours to stand a chance to win the phone. It appears that the Chinese brand is giving away three smartphone models and a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z. The contest is open only for those who reside in Europe or India.

However, the company has shared the pricing and availability details. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for the price of ₹37,999. It will go on sale from 16th November for those who have the invite code but the open sale details still remain unknown.